Student arrested after being found with loaded gun on campus of N. Ga. high school

A student at a north Georgia high school was arrested after being found with a loaded handgun on campus.

The incident happened at East Jackson Comprehensive High School in Commerce on Wednesday morning.

School officials said someone made building administrators aware of the gun and administrators and school resource officers took swift action to find the gun. The student was immediately taken into custody and removed from campus.

The student, who hasn’t been identified, will face disciplinary consequences as well as criminal charges, school officials said.

“We are grateful that this concern was reported immediately so we could work with our partners from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to take action and ensure that our school is safe,” school officials said.

The student has not been identified. It’s unclear what charges he or she is facing and why the student brought the gun to school.