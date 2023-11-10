Student arrested for brandishing knife at Century High School

Nov. 9—ROCHESTER — A 15-year-old male student was arrested Wednesday at Century High School after brandishing and attempting to use a knife during a fight.

According to the Rochester Police Department, the school administration contacted the school resource officer at 2:37 p.m. about the fight, which involved several students. The fight resulted in a student receiving a minor injury.

A letter from Century Principal Monde Schwartz said that "the weapon did not cause an injury and was secured by a staff member."

Schwartz's letter also said that "RPS' internal investigation into this incident is complete" and that the "students who were involved in the fight are being dealt with according to our disciplinary process."

The student with the knife was arrested and taken to the Anoka County Juvenile Detention Center. He faces felony charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, threats of violence and possession of a dangerous weapon on school property. The student also faces misdemeanor charges for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.