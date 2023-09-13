Student arrested for bringing gun to DeLand Middle School in backpack

A DeLand Middle School student was arrested Wednesday after he was found with a gun in his bag on campus, police said.

DeLand police spokeswoman Vicki Karr said police were alerted about the weapon through a web application called FortifyFL at 2:20 p.m.

FortifyFL is a "suspicious activity reporting tool" that allows a student who detects suspicious activity to "instantly relay information to appropriate law enforcement agencies and school officials," according to its website.

"The school was placed on lockdown as officers established a perimeter," Karr said. "Officers were able to quickly locate a juvenile who had a gun in his backpack. There were no reports of the juvenile threatening anyone with the firearm."

The student was arrested and transported to the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center in Daytona Beach, Karr said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Armed student at DeLand Middle School arrested