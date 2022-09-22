Student arrested after bringing gun to Timber Creek High School on Thursday

One student at Timber Creek High School was arrested Thursday after he brought a gun and ammunition to campus, according to an email the school sent to parents.

The school said in the email that staff received an anonymous tip that a student had brought the weapon and ammunition to campus. Timer Creek High School contacted Fort Worth police, who confiscated the gun and ammunition and arrested the student.

The school, which is a part of the Keller school district but is located in Fort Worth, did not release any other details.

Fort Worth police did not immediately respond to a request for information.