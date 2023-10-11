Student arrested after bringing pellet gun to Margate Middle School, police say

A student at Margate Middle School was arrested Wednesday for disrupting a school function after bringing a pellet gun to the school, according to the Margate Police Department.

The school, located at 500 NW 65th Ave., went under a brief lockdown, but no one was harmed. The pellet gun did not work, police said.

Broward County Public School officials could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

