Student arrested after bringing loaded AR-15 to a Fayette County high school

A student was arrested Thursday after bringing a loaded gun onto campus at Sandy Creek High School, Fayette County Schools confirmed.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office said an AR-15 pistol loaded with 32 rounds was found in a 15-year-old student’s backpack.

Principal Richard Smith wrote a letter about the incident to parents and guardians Friday.

According to the letter, school officials were alerted to the weapon and it was confiscated without incident. The student was taken into custody by police.

There were no injuries.

Police said the student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property

“I encourage you to take time to talk to your student about the seriousness of bringing a weapon to school. These incidents can carry life-long detrimental consequences. Also, remind them about the importance of reporting anything they see or hear that could threaten the safety of students and staff,” Smith said in the letter.

The student is being held at the Youth Detention Center.

“Several students knew the weapon was on school property. I encourage students to use the school’s anonymous tip system for future incidents like this one. I would also urge every parent to have a discussion with their student to please get involved and not hesitate to notify an authority of a weapon or any dangerous activity. Someone’s life, including their own may depend on it.” Sheriff Barry H. Babb said.

