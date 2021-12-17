Student arrested, charged for alleged school threat at Wyoming Middle School

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A student is facing criminal charges after a middle school received an alleged threat of violence.

Wyoming City Schools Superintendent Tim Weber said that the threat was reported Thursday night to the Wyoming Police Department.

It was reported that a student had heard another student say he “might make a list” and “I might shoot up the school,” according to the arrest report.

Police investigated the threat and made an arrest overnight. The student faces criminal charges.

“We are grateful to the family for sharing this information and to the Wyoming Police for their swift work,” Weber said. “Please continue to let your children know that the best way to respond to a scary situation is to talk about it to parents, school staff, or law enforcement, or make a report on our tip line.”

Weber added that there is no ongoing threat to school safety.

Enquirer media partner Fox19 provided this report.

