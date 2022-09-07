Student arrested, charged with bringing gun to Arlington middle school

A student at Gunn Junior High in Arlington was arrested Tuesday after bringing a gun to campus Friday, according to Arlington police.

The student, who is not being identified because he is a minor, was arrested by Arlington police and charged with unlawful carrying of a weapon in a prohibited place, according to police.

Nobody was injured, police said. They received a call Tuesday from staff at the school that a student may have brought a gun to the school the previous week. In the course of the investigation, police discovered they had reason to believe the student did bring a firearm to school.

Police are asking people to remember that it is illegal to bring a gun into a school, even if you have a license to carry a concealed or openly carried handgun. They encouraged parents who own guns to lock their firearms in a safe so children can’t easily access them.