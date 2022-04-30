Student arrested out of class at Rickards High School with loaded handgun

A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday afternoon after administrators found him with a loaded gun on the campus of Rickards High School.

"School administrators stopped the male student, who was not in class during school hours," according to a Leon County Sheriff's Office incident report. "The (school resource deputy) was notified after the loaded Glock was found during a search of his bookbag."

The student, who was not named by the sheriff's office, was immediately detained and transported to the Juvenile Assessment Center. He was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm on campus and grand theft of a firearm.

Special report: 'It's breaking them': Amid guns and poverty, Black teens often wind up in survival mode

Two incidents in a month: Lincoln High School student charged with bringing pellet gun to school campus

LCSO Spokesperson Angela Green said she had no information about why the student brought the weapon to school.

This is at least the 11th incident of a student bringing some kind of weapon to campus in the 2021-2022 school year. Many of those arrested have had loaded handguns.

Leon County Sheriff's Office Logo, Leon County Sheriff, LCSO Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Weapons on campus:

LCSO encourages families to discuss with their children the consequences of bringing a weapon to school and if they “See Something, Say Something."

The FortifyFL app is available to anonymously report Leon County School-related suspicious activity or call 850-922-KIDS. Also, as part of its Cease Fire initiative, LCSO in collaboration with Big Bend Crime Stoppers will offer a monetary reward leading to the arrest of an individual illegally possessing a firearm.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a $1,000 reward, call 850-574-TIPS. Learn more by visiting our website www.leoncountyso.com.

Story continues

Reach Editor William Hatfield at whatfield@tallahassee.com.

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Rickards High School student arrested with loaded gun, LCSO says