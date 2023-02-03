Student arrested in connection to multiple school threats, sheriff says

A student from Spring Valley High School was arrested Thursday in connection with threats targeting Midlands schools, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Office.

The 15-year-old has been charged with threatening to use a “destructive device,” conveying false information, student threats and disturbing schools, according to a news release.

Spring Valley High School was threatened and evacuated for three days in a row this week, and other schools in Richland 2, Lexington 1, Lexington 2 and Lexington-Richland 5 were also impacted by threats. The news release didn’t how many schools the student is accused of threatening.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department deemed all threats to be a hoax and done to disrupt schools.

RCSD said the teen was taken to the juvenile wing at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

“We take these cases very seriously, and individuals involved will be charged and taken to jail,” said Sheriff Leon Lott in a news release. “We are working closely with Lexington authorities to identify individuals involved on their schools threats as well. This should serve as a warning to anyone else that wants to make threats that when we identify you, and we will, you will be charged and taken to jail.”