Student arrested in Edmonds after bringing gun to high school
A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after he was in a classroom with a handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School, according to the Edmonds Police Department.
Officers were called after a tip from a student.
The student was arrested, and the temporary lockdown was lifted.
There were no reported injuries.
Thanks to a tip from a student we have arrested a 15 year old male at Edmonds-Woodway High School who was in a classroom armed with a handgun. There are no injuries and a temporary lockdown has been lifted. More information will be released as it is appropriate. pic.twitter.com/rU9rWZSOym
— Edmonds Police Department (@EdmondsPolice) September 29, 2022