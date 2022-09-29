Student arrested in Edmonds after bringing gun to high school

Shawn Garrett
·1 min read

A 15-year-old boy was arrested Thursday after he was in a classroom with a handgun at Edmonds-Woodway High School, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

Officers were called after a tip from a student.

The student was arrested, and the temporary lockdown was lifted.

There were no reported injuries.

