Student arrested after fatal shooting of another student at Ingraham High School

A student was shot and killed inside Ingraham High School in North Seattle and another student is in custody, according to Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

Police are continuing to investigate as parents are being reunited with students.

Police said they received reports of shots fired at the school at 1819 North 135th Street at 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday. The school went into lockdown to protect students.

Officers entered the school and found one victim with a gunshot wound. That person was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

Seattle Public Schools assistant superintendent of public affairs Beverly Redmond said the victim was a student.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Redmond said in a statement released late this morning.

A student was shot and injured inside Ingraham High School in North Seattle on Nov. 8, 2022.

A suspect was taken into custody about an hour later.

Officers searched the area for a suspect. During a news conference, Seattle Police Chief Adrien Diaz announced that a suspect had been arrested.

Witnesses told KIRO 7 that a male suspect was arrested at a nearby bus stop on Aurora Avenue North near 145th. A dozen officers armed with semi-automatic rifles swarmed the area and arrested the suspect, who did not resist, according to witnesses.

Seattle police have not confirmed the location of the arrest.

Parents waited for hours to be reunited with students after police determined it was safe to do so.

According to Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz, a gun was recovered when the student was arrested. He did not confirm if the gun was the weapon used during the incident.

The process to reunite students with their parents started at noon, according to SPS. Get reunification updates here.

Police said students will be released one classroom at a time to the auditorium, where families can sign them out. If a student is 18, they will be allowed to leave as long as they check out.

All after-school activities on Tuesday are canceled and classes are canceled on Wednesday.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and Chief Diaz will be holding a news conference with updates at 2 p.m. We will provide more information as it becomes available.

