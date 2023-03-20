Student arrested in fatal shooting at Texas school
A student opened fire at a Dallas-area school Monday morning, killing one student and injuring another before being arrested on a capital murder charge, police said. (March 20)
Two people were hurt, and one person was arrested following a shooting at Lamar High School in Arlington.
Arlington Police confirmed one student was killed in shooting outside Lamar High School.
A suspected shooter was taken into custody in Arlington, Texas, early Monday after authorities say a shooting was reported outside the Lamar High School building.
Arlington police information officer Jesse Minton give an update on the shooting at Arlington Lamar HS on Monday morning.
Lamar High School, in Arlington, Texas, is under lockdown after police reported a shooting on campus. According to Fox 4 News, two students were injured in the shooting. A male student was taken to the hospital by ambulance and is said to be in critical condition from a gunshot wound.
