Student arrested following cell phone video of girl being beaten aboard a Florida school bus

A student has been arrested after video showed two others beating a girl on a school bus in Florida, school officials said.

The video, which was shot on a cell phone and shared on social media, lasts about 40 seconds and in it, two students are seen repeatedly punching the girl in the head.

The third-grade girl was attacked Wednesday on a bus from Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, Florida, NBC Miami reported.

Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Miami-Dade, Fla. (WTVJ)

NBC News could not immediately reach a representative with the Miami-Dade County Public Schools for comment Friday afternoon, but the district told NBC Miami it had arrested someone in the attack.

“Miami-Dade Schools Police arrested the offender and they will be charged accordingly,” the district said. “Additionally, those involved will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct.

The girl's mother told NBC Miami that the violence happened after a verbal argument escalated.

The bus was full, but no students or adults intervene on the video. At one point, the girl crouches in her seat and puts her hands over her head for protection.

At another point, one of the boys stops hitting her while a second boy throws a flurry of punches from behind.

The students have not been identified, and the girl's condition has not been provided.

"The safety and well-being of our students is of the utmost importance," the district said in its statement. "This school district goes to great lengths to promote the values of restraint and respect as well as using social media responsibly. We ask that parents reinforce these principles at home.”

