Student arrested after graffiti with shooting threats found in 4 Beaufort Co. schools

A minor has been arrested after school officials found graffiti threatening a school shooting at H.E. McCracken Middle School, Bluffton Police Department announced Friday.

The minor was charged with student threats and malicious injury to property at the school.

The department is holding a press conference at noon to discuss the arrest, which will be livestreamed on The Island Packet Facebook page. Bluffton Police Chief Stephenie Price and Beaufort County School District superintendent Frank Rodriguez will be on hand at the department’s headquarters, located at 101 Progressive Street, to answer questions.

Similar graffiti was found at three other schools in the county — Beaufort Middle, Beaufort High and Bluffton Middle — this week.

At H.E. McCracken, the graffiti said, “Someone is going to shoot up the school on the 10th.” It was found Wednesday.

At Beaufort High, there were two messages: One on Wednesday read, “Don’t come to skool on the 13th,” and one on Thursday read, “Warning!!! Dec. 13th DO NOT Come to School. There will be 6 kids that will shoot up the school. You have been warned.”

Two more messages were found Thursday afternoon at Bluffton Middle and Beaufort Middle, with the Bluffton message saying “Alert school shooting-7th” and the Beaufort message reading “Don’t come to school on the 10th if you wanna get shot.”

Similar messages have been reported in Georgia, Illinois, West Virginia, Texas and Kentucky schools in the past week, following a Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan that left four dead.

Bluffton Police Department Lt. Christian Gonzalez said Thursday that graffiti at H.E. McCracken Middle was sent to the S.C. Law Enforcement Division for analysis.

Each school with a threat has extra police officers on hand, according to messages sent out to parents by principals.

At least five weapons have been reported in Beaufort County schools this semester, including three firearms and a knife found in a Beaufort Elementary School bathroom earlier this week.