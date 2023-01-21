Student arrested after gun in backpack at Statesville High School, police say

A Statesville High School student was arrested Friday after a loaded gun and marijuana were found in his backpack on school property.

In a release from the Statesville Police Department, School Resource Officers were told by a staff member that a loaded firearm had been found in a student’s backpack.

SROs took the backpack and conducted a search, finding marijuana in addition to the loaded handgun.

ALSO READ: Charlotte Douglas Airport firearm discoveries hit all-time high in 2022, TSA says

The department said during their investigation they found out the backpack belonged to 18-year-old Justin Smith Davidson of Statesville.

Davidson was willingly taken into custody and charged with one count of possession of a firearm on educational property, one count of carrying a concealed handgun, one count of possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a release from the department.

Officers then took Davidson to the Iredell County Jail, where he is being held on a $20,000 secured bond.

This is an ongoing investigation; check back at wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Millions still waiting on tax refunds from 2021)