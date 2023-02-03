Student arrested after gun found in backpack at New Philadelphia middle school

NEW PHILADELPHIA − A student at Welty Middle School was arrested Thursday afternoon after the school's principal found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in the student's backpack, according to police.

City Police Capt. Tessa Pohovey said no one hurt. The student never fired the gun in the school.

He was taken into custody by Pohovey and another city police officer without incident and is being held at the Muskingum County Juvenile Detention Center in Zanesville.

Police did not release his name, grade or age. Welty, at 315 Fourth Street NW, has grades sixth through eighth and is the middle school for the New Philadelphia City Schools District.

The boy is scheduled to be arraigned sometime Friday in Tuscarawas County Probate and Juvenile Court.

The police captain said the boy may face charges of illegal conveyance of a weapon into a school safety zone, inducing panic and possibly carrying a concealed weapon. Pohovey said the decision on charges is up to the juvenile prosecutor.

Pohovey said around dismissal time at 2:30 p.m., another student informed the principal, Ryan Range, that the male student had shown the student the gun in his backpack in the boys' restroom.

Range immediately found the student, separated him from his backpack, brought him into his office, searched the backpack and found the gun and ammunition, she said.

The police captain said they found no indication the student planned any act of violence or that anyone else was involved in bringing the weapon, a .22-caliber handgun, into the school. It's not clear yet why the student brought the gun into the school or why he showed the gun to another student. Police believe that he got the gun from the family member. But the boy, after being read his Miranda rights against self-incrimination, refused to tell police officers whom he got the gun from or how he got it.

Pohovey said potential witnesses were not being forthcoming with police on how the boy got the gun.

She said the school district on Thursday sent a mass email to parents of middle-school students to explain what had happened.

A message seeking comment was left for New Philadelphia City Schools Superintendent Amy Wentworth.

Pohovey encouraged anyone especially students who see anything unusual like another student with a weapon in the school report it to school administrators or police immediately to protect the public's safety.

