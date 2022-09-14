Student arrested with gun at Ripley High School, police say

A student was arrested with a gun at Ripley High School in Lauderdale County, Tennessee on Wednesday, Ripley Police said.

The high school was placed on lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a student on campus was in possession of a gun, according to Ripley Police.

That student was found to be in possession of a gun and the principal sent out a notification to parents to inform them of the incident, according to police.

Police said that student was taken into custody and a second gun was found hidden inside of a car parked on campus.

That gun belonged to another student and that student was also taken into custody, police said.

Police believe the motive behind the students having firearms was gang-related.

“Knowing that gun violence is becoming far too common in this community and many communities across West TN, local school officials and local law enforcement began meeting earlier in the summer in preparation for the school year,” said Ripley Police, in part, in a statement posted to Facebook. “There have been multiple officers on campus at Ripley High each school day and a much larger presence during school arrival and dismissal.”

