Student arrested after gun seen at school

May 17—HIGH POINT — A teenager was arrested Monday and accused of taking a gun onto the campus of High Point Central High School.

About noon, a school resource officer was reviewing surveillance video from inside the school when he observed a student take what appeared to be a gun out of his book bag and conceal it under a coat, according to the High Point Police Department. Officers went to find the student, but he had left school property.

Shortly afterward, officers spotted Gavon G. Moore, 19, near the intersection of Ferndale Boulevard and Council Street across from the school. Moore ran from the officers but was quickly caught, police said.

Police found a gun nearby similar to the one seen in the video, and Moore was found to have marijuana and methamphetamine, police said.

Moore is charged with misdemeanor resisting a public officer, misdemeanor carrying a concealed gun, misdemeanor possession of marijuana up to half an ounce, felony gun on educational property, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of a stolen firearm.

Moore was in the Guilford County Jail on Tuesday afternoon. Bond was set at $10,000 secured.