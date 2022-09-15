Student arrested for making threat at school

Sep. 14—ECISD police arrested a fifth grade student at Ross Elementary School Wednesday afternoon after he told classmates that he was going to shoot up the school and shaped his hand into the form of a gun, a news release said.

The student did not have a weapon and ECISD officers say students and staff at the school were not in danger. The student is charged with a Class A Misdemeanor, Threat of Use of Weapons on School Grounds or Bus. He will also face disciplinary action according to the ECISD Student Code of Conduct, the release said.

ECISD leaders ask parents to remind their children, statements like this are not considered jokes and will also be taken seriously. The safety of the schools is top priority and severe consequences will result from threats like this, the release said.