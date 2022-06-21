Student arrested for possession of a weapon

Jun. 20—ECISD and the Odessa Police Department received a tip Monday morning that a student attending summer school at Bonham Middle School could be in possession of a gun, a news release detailed.

ECISD police and school leaders responded and found the student, a 13-year old male, in possession of a gun. Police believe he brought the weapon to school to show other students; there is no indication he intended to harm anyone. He is now charged with places weapons prohibited, a third-degree felony, and will also face disciplinary action from the school district.

The release said ECISD would like to thank those who came forward with the information.

"If you see something, say something" is more than just a slogan; it is an imperative for all of us to follow in order to help keep our community safe. We also want to thank the officers and campus leaders who moved quickly to find the student and take him into custody. ECISD, together with other local law enforcement agencies, has very specific protocols in place for responding to this type of incident and we are grateful for the cooperation between these agencies, the release said.