Student arrested after posting 'legitimate' threats to shoot up Indiana school dance on Snapchat, police say

A 13-year-old Indiana boy was arrested Friday after investigators determined threats he made on Snapchat to shoot up a dance at his school "were legitimate," police said.

The Lafayette Police Department was notified of the Tecumseh Junior High School student's threats on the picture-taking app at 12:14 a.m., according to a news release.

Investigators contacted Snapchat for help locating the teen, Lt. Justin Hartman told NBC News.

"The suspect admitted to and confessed to making the threats," he said without disclosing what the child said or how he allegedly planned to carry out the attack at Friday night's dance.

The student, whose name was not released, was arrested on a charge of intimidation, according to the release. He was scheduled to appear in court before a judge sometime Friday.

“We do not believe that there is an ongoing threat at this time,” police said. “However, there will be an increased security presence for the various activities this evening near Jefferson High School and Tecumseh Middle School.”

The dance at Tecumseh, a school with 1,102 students in seventh and eighth grade, will go on as planned, according to the school district.

“The LPD feels confident this was an isolated individual who made the threat,” Lafayette School Corporation Superintendent Les Huddle said in a statement.

