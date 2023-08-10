Student arrested after reports of guns on campus prompt Phoenix high school lockdown

A student at Cesar Chavez High School in Laveen Village was arrested Thursday morning after police say they found a handgun in their possession.

According to Richard Franco, a spokesperson with the Phoenix Union High School District, two separate and unrelated incidents of guns on campus were investigated throughout the morning. At least one of the incidents prompted a brief lockdown of the Phoenix high school.

About 10:30 a.m., Phoenix police responded to the school near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road after receiving the first report. Officers located a student, a handgun was confiscated and the student was placed under arrest.

It was unclear if the school was placed on lockdown during the first incident.

Sgt. Brian Bower, a spokesperson with Phoenix police, confirmed that the student placed under arrest remained in custody as of Thursday afternoon while an investigation was underway.

An hour later, about 11:30 a.m., the school was placed on lockdown "out of an abundance of caution" while school officials looked for a student of interest, Franco said. They found the student was in possession of a BB gun.

Seven minutes later, once Phoenix police arrived and took over the investigation, the lockdown was lifted.

No arrest was made in the second incident, but it remained under investigation, police said.

