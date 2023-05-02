Student arrested at Richmond High School with knives

RICHMOND, Ind. — A Richmond High School student faces criminal charges after two knives were found in her bag while she was on school property.

The student, who is 18, was charged Monday in Wayne Superior Court 3 with two counts of possession of a knife on school property, a Class B misdemeanor carrying up to 180 days in jail.

According to court documents, after the teen last Thursday gave another student permission to borrow a phone charger that was in her bag, that student observed the two knives and a set of brass knuckles.

That student reported the incident to her mother, who in turn contacted school officials.

Administrators met with the teen, inspected her bag and seized the knives and brass knuckles.

The teen said she had the knives "for protection" because she sometimes walked home from an after-school job and was "scared something could happen," according to an affidavit.

She said she "just didn't take (the knives) out of her bag before she came to school."

A Wayne County sheriff's deputy who also works as a school resource officer took the student into custody and transported her to the Community Youth Services office.

She was later released after promising to attend an initial hearing this week in Superior Court 3.

