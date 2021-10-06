Student arrested after threat made to a Johnson County high school, police say

A juvenile was arrested on Tuesday after a social media post circulated about a possible threat to Olathe South High School, according to the Olathe police department.

Police Sgt. Joel Yeldell said the department received a call about the post that day. Police investigated throughout the evening, resulting in an arrest of a student.

The nature of the threat was not made public. But in a letter to the community, Principal Dale Longenecker said officials believe it was “non credible.”

“We take any and all threats against our school and the safety and security of our staff and students very seriously. The Olathe Police Department took swift action and has identified the student. They are now working with the student and family,” he wrote.

“While we believe this to be a non credible threat, the consequences of a threat of any fashion against our school is unacceptable and will be handled with great seriousness. Please take a moment to visit with your student about the poor choice, disruption and significant consequences that such messages cause our school community.”

Olathe South has been embroiled in controversy, making national headlines, after two white teenagers recently posed for a photo, holding a racist homecoming sign, which was posted on social media. District officials vowed to quickly address the incident, though they have not released any details on disciplinary action.