Student arrested for allegedly threatening SC high school on social media

A Greenville County high school student was arrested Friday for making threats against the school.

Tim Waller, spokesman for Greenville County Schools, said administrators were told of a threatening post on social media against Eastside High School. They notified law enforcement and the student was arrested.

“There is no evidence that the student had any means to carry out the threat,” Waller said.

The student has been recommended for expulsion, Waller said.

“As is typical in this type of situation, there are often copycat posts made and any additional posts will be investigated thoroughly,” he said.

Additional law enforcement and district personnel were on the school campus Friday. The school is located in Taylors and has about 1,500 students in grades 9-12.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office could not be reached immediately for additional information on the investigation.

The threat comes a week after a 12-year-old was shot and killed in a Greenville County middle school by another student.

Jamari Cortez Bonaparte Jackson was shot in the chest at 12:20 p.m. March 31 and pronounced dead at Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital about an hour later.

A 12-year-old student was charged with murder and other weapons violations. The suspect is not being named due to his age.

Jackson’s funeral is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday at Relentless Church, 635 Haywood Road in Greenville with burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

His obituary says he was called “Mari” and loved playing basketball, designing clothes, video editing and playing video games.