Student arrested with weapon in backpack at DeKalb County high school

A student was arrested Tuesday after a weapon was found in their backpack, DeKalb County Schools said.

The weapon was discovered during an administrative search of the student at Cross Keys High School. Officials did not say what weapon was found or what prompted the search.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The student was transported to the DeKalb County Juvenile Detention Center.

Officials have not identified the student or said if any other students were involved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

“The district encourages our students to ‘see something, say something’ if they suspect a weapon is on school grounds. The district also encourages parents to discuss these types of incidents with their children and emphasizes that when a student brings a weapon to school, they are subject to district rules and Georgia law,” the district said in a news release.

We have a reporter working on this developing story for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

IN OTHER NEWS:







