Student asks teacher to give his bonus test points to classmate with lowest score

This was a request that Winston Lee had never heard before in his 12 years of teaching.

Lee is a history teacher at Letcher County Central High School in Whitesburg, Kentucky. Last month, scrawled on the bottom of a test about World War II, was a note from one of his top students asking, "If you could, can you give my bonus points to whoever scores the lowest?"

The student had earned five bonus points by participating in an exam review. He received a 94 percent on the test, and instead of bumping him up to an A+, Lee gave those points to a classmate who needed them to pass. Not all students are "great test takers or in a comfortable situation at home that allows them to focus on studying," Lee told Good Morning America. "I feel really great that it helped this student from 58 points to passing."

The student who asked to have his points donated had no idea who would end up benefiting from his good deed — all that mattered to him was that he helped someone. "He is the type of kid that would often show compassion in the classroom," Lee said.

More stories from theweek.com

Bernie Sanders is focused on the 'f---ing global crisis'

The EU's top Brexit negotiator tests positive for coronavirus

COVID-19 hit South Korea and the U.S. on the same day. Here's what Korea did right.

