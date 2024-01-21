Student assaulted in community housing

(KRON) – A student was assaulted at University Village Albany on Saturday night.

University Village Albany is a housing community for students and postdocs who are married or have dependents that the University of California Berkeley owns.

22-year-old arrested on multiple gun charges in Santa Rosa

A resident confronted a man about prowling on his apartment’s patio around 10:50 p.m. on Jan. 20. The man proceeded to assault the student. According to UC Berkeley, the victim suffered injuries as a result of the assault.

The suspect was described as a transient black man with medium-length curly hair. The suspect was last seen wearing dark clothing and carrying a white plastic bag.

Anyone who has information on this crime is asked to call UCPD at (510)-642-6760.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.