Student athlete fatally shot near Clark Atlanta University campus

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a Clark Atlanta University student athlete near campus Tuesday afternoon.

The victim was identified by the university as Jatonne Sterling, a 20-year-old sophomore and member of the baseball team who hailed from Chicago.

Atlanta police responded to a report of a person shot shortly before 2 p.m. at 809 Beckwith Street Southwest, the address of the Lyke House Catholic Center at Atlanta University Center.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found Sterling suffering a gunshot wound, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Jatonne Sterling was a sophomore baseball player for Clark Atlanta University. (CAU Athletics)

Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department's homicide unit are probing the circumstances of the shooting. It's not clear if the attack was random or targeted.

Police said Wednesday, "the investigation remains highly active and ongoing at this time."

The university's athletics department paid tribute to Sterling on social media, writing: "Clark Atlanta Athletics send its condolences to Jatonne Sterling’s family and friends. Gone too soon. Please keep Jatonne’s family in your prayers."

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com