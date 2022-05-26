Student attack at North Rockland, motorbike ride at Ramapo raise school security concerns

Two student crimes in Rockland County on Tuesday underscored concerns over security in school buildings.

A student was assaulted at North Rockland High School, while another student at Ramapo High School rode a motorbike inside the hallways.

Those incidents unfolded the same day that a mass shooting devastated a Texas elementary school and heightened concerns about school security around the country, including in the Lower Hudson Valley.

Many local districts said they were increasing security on Wednesday after 19 children and two adults were killed at that Texas school, where a shooter entered the building with a gun and opened fire.

Both incidents in Rockland involved students entering school buildings with items they should not have had or where they should not have been.

Ramapo police arrested a teenager who rode this motorbike through Ramapo High School on May 24, 2022. He was stopped on Camp Hill Road.

North Rockland attack

At North Rockland High School there was "a brief altercation between two students in the cafeteria," Dr. Kris Felicello, North Rockland's superintendent of schools, said in a statement.

“The student who initiated the altercation was charged criminally by Haverstraw Police and is receiving disciplinary consequences in accordance with the North Rockland Central School District Student Code of Conduct," Felicello said. "As a proactive measure, there is additional school security and law enforcement presence at the high school today.”

Haverstraw police said Wednesday afternoon they arrested the suspect, an 18-year-old Pomona resident. Police Capt. John Gould said the teenager is a high school student in the North Rockland Central School District, although he attends a program outside of the high school.

Police responded to the attack at 1:48 p.m. Tuesday. The victim told police the suspect struck him in the head with a glass bottle in the cafeteria. The two teenagers knew each other from a previous fight that took place last weekend, the victim told police.

Gould said it appears the suspect went to the school for the purpose of attacking the victim, and was able to enter the building during a lunch period.

The victim had a minor cut to the head, Gould said. The suspect was charged with felony counts of first- and second-degree assault and third-degree burglary, as well as misdemeanor counts of third-degree criminal trespass and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Ramapo reckless endangerment

Shortly before that incident, a student rode a motorbike through the hallways at Ramapo High School early Tuesday afternoon, Ramapo police said.

"This was promptly broadcast over the police radio by the Ramapo Police SRO assigned to the school," police said in a Facebook post. "Ramapo officers apprehended the person responsible on Camp Hill Road."

Police said he was charged with reckless endangerment and vehicle and traffic offenses "for this dangerous and inappropriate stunt."

The East Ramapo Central School District declined to comment on the incident and how someone was able to ride a motorbike into the school.

Police would not identify the student, other than to say he is 18, and would not comment on security measures at the school.

Capt. Daniel Hyman referred questions about school security to the district, but added that such information is best kept confidential to authorities, for safety reasons.

"If we release the strengths and/or if there are any weaknesses, then that could be used in the future by somebody looking to do something bad in that school," he said.

