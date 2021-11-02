A student attacked a teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, police say

A student was taken into custody after she attacked a long-time teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, authorities said.

The incident happened Monday at the high school, 5901 Pine Island Rd.

According to TAPinto Coral Springs, a community website, a ninth-grade female student put teacher Sharon Cutler in a headlock inside her classroom during the last class of the day.

Cutler is an Academy of Finance teacher and an advisor for the school’s DECA program who has worked at Marjory Stoneman Douglas for 17 years, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is also the wife of Parkland City Commissioner Ken Cutler.

No serious injuries were reported, according to the Broward public school district.

The school district says the school resource officer, security team and staff immediately responded to the incident.

“School leaders are taking this incident seriously and are cooperating with the District’s Special Investigative Unit and law enforcement in their investigation,” the district said in an email. “In addition, the student responsible will face appropriate school disciplinary consequences. Safety and security continue to be the school’s highest priorities.”

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating the assault and that the student was taken into custody.

This article will be updated.