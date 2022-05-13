Student brings gun, ammo to Hoffman Estates High School: police

Three Hoffman Estates High School students were arrested Friday morning, including one who brought a gun and ammunition to school, prompting a brief lockdown, at the Northwest suburban school, police said.

No injuries were reported.

It began about 7:40 a.m. when a resource officer at the school, 1100 W. Higgins Road, was called to an “altercation” between three juveniles, police said.

The officer, who took all three into custody, then found a 9 mm handgun in a backpack belonging to one of the arrestees, police said.

The school was placed on “soft lockdown” for a short period of time so that police officers could make sure there were no active threats to the school.

Two of the three arrested were charged with disorderly conduct while the third juvenile was charged with unlawful use of a weapon on school grounds, unlawful possession of ammunition and disorderly conduct, police said.

rsobol@chicagotribune.com