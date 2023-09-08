Student brings gun to Dayton elementary school; Police investigating

Dayton police are investigating after a student brought a gun into a school Friday morning.

Police were called to Belle Haven Elementary Friday morning after a student reported to administrators that another student was in possession of a firearm, Interim Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence confirmed in a statement to News Center 7.

“Staff acted quickly to secure the weapon, and Dayton Police and the student’s family were contacted,” Lawrence said.

While police will investigate the incident, the district will handle any disciplinary matters “in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.”

“The safety of all students and staff is our utmost priority. The District encourages families to discuss the serious consequences that can result from bringing weapons of any kind onto school property, and would like to thank parents and guardians for their support as we work to keep all school buildings safe,” Lawrence’s statement concluded.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton police about their investigation and is working to learn if any disciplinary actions have been taken against the student.