Student brings gun to Vel Phillips Middle School; more officers will be at school Tuesday as a precaution

OSHKOSH – A student at Vel Phillips Middle School's Webster Stanley campus, 915 Hazel St., brought a firearm to school Monday, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

A news release from Oshkosh police said a school resource officer was advised at 1 p.m. Monday that a student had brought a firearm into the school earlier in the day.

Upon being notified of the incident, school staff immediately responded to the situation and contacted the Oshkosh Police Department, but the student and the firearm had already left the school, according to the news release.

The police initiated a follow-up investigation that "located involved juveniles and the firearm."

The police department said no danger exists to the public and it is not looking for anyone else in relation to the incident. As a precaution, additional officers will be at the school on Tuesday.

The Oshkosh Area School District sent a letter to parents Monday, according to the news release, but a representative of the school district did not immediately return a request from The Northwestern for a copy of the letter.

This article originally appeared on Oshkosh Northwestern: Oshkosh police say student brought gun to Vel Phillips Middle School