Student brings knife to South Boston school; police investigating

Authorities are investigating after a knife was recovered at the Condon School Tuesday morning.

Boston Police responded to the school shortly after 11:00 a.m. for a report of a student with a knife. School security had taken the knife from a student.

It is unknown if anyone was injured or if the student will be facing charges.

The incident is under investigation.

This comes nearly a month after a bullet was found in a bathroom at the South Boston school.

Boston 25 has reached out to Boston Public Schools for comment.

