Student brings loaded gun to Laney High School in Augusta

Richmond County School System Police said that on Monday a student brought a loaded handgun to Lucy C. Laney High School.

A letter to parents noted that a student reported another student had a weapon on campus.

The student was searched and a loaded handgun was found in the student's backpack, according to the letter. Additional officers responded to campus and stayed throughout the day.

"While this isolated incident has brought negative attention to our school community, it does not erase all the gains we have made this year and the milestones we are on track to achieve," Laney High Principal Cordaryl C. Middleton wrote in the letter.

