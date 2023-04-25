Student brings loaded gun into Superior High School

Apr. 24—SUPERIOR — Police officers removed a Superior High School student who brought a loaded handgun into school Monday, April 24, according to District Administrator Amy Starzecki.

Another student reported it to the school's administration at about 9:40 a.m., and immediate action was taken by administrators and the Superior Police Department to secure the weapon and remove the student from campus.

"The School District of Superior is thoroughly investigating and will closely monitor the situation," Starzecki said.

Superior Police Chief Nicholas Alexander confirmed the firearm was a handgun with a magazine that had rounds in it.

"One was not chambered, though," Alexander said.

District communications specialist David Coy said in a media release that the matter is resolved and there isn't any danger to students.

Accounts point to it being an isolated incident.

"We were told that the student said that he didn't intend to harm anyone," Alexander said.

The 15-year-old student was taken into custody by the school resource officer, and Douglas County Juvenile Intake was contacted. Based on the district's code of conduct, the weapons violation is a level five incident that would require an expulsion review.

The "If You See Something, Say Something" program is a critical aspect of school safety, Starzecki said.

She indicated that a student's quick action to report the situation and the high school administration's fast response with the police department ensured school safety.

"They did the right thing," Alexander said.

A parent himself, the police chief encouraged parents to make sure that firearms are not accessible to kids.

"We've seen through the national news so many tragedies that have happened, and we can all do our part, both as adults and kids, to help keep our schools safe," Alexander said.

Starzecki said the school and district administration are taking every precaution to ensure that something like this doesn't happen in the future.

This story was updated at 1:07 p.m. April 24 with additional information from Superior Police and the Superior School District. It was originally posted at 12:35 p.m.