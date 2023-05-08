Student brings pistol to middle school, sheriff says

A student at Sun Valley Middle School is facing charges after allegedly bringing an unloaded, semi-automatic pistol to school Monday morning, said the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple students reported it, and the school’s resource officer found the gun and ammunition in the student’s bookbag.

