Student brings toy gun to Grovetown Middle School

A Grovetown Middle School student is being disciplined after bringing a fake gun to school Friday.

School administrators received reports that a student had a possible weapon on campus, according to a news release. A toy gun was later found in the student's possession.

No threats were made against the school, students or staff, according to the release. The incident didnot disrupt the school day and normal operations continued.

"All responsible parties" will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, according to the release.

