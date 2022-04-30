Student brings unloaded gun to Harrison Twp. elementary school
Apr. 30—An unloaded gun was found Friday afternoon at Valerie Elementary School in Harrison Twp.
Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli said in a statement that staff quickly secured the gun and the parents of the child were notified along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Staff called the sheriff's office at 12:50 p.m. and said that the gun was found in a student's coat pocket, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center records. They said they confiscated the gun and put it in a security office to wait for law enforcement.
The sheriff's office is handling the incident, though DPS is handling any potential discipline involving the student, Lolli said.