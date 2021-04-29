Student broke into dorms, performed sex acts with items, University of Texas cops say

Chacour Koop
·1 min read

A University of Texas student broke into dorm rooms and performed sexual acts with items, police say.

Rolando Benavides, 21, is accused of committing sexually deviant acts with property inside three unoccupied rooms of Jester Residence Hall, which is the largest dorm on the Austin campus, and posting photos online, police say.

He also stole items, police say.

The university police department learned of the burglaries through an anonymous email about two weeks ago. Within hours of receiving the tip, investigators identified Benavides as a suspects, police say.

Benavides was interviewed by police and left campus the same day, later withdrawing from the university, police say.

The university has identified eight victims but says “it is possible more crimes may have taken place.”

Benavides was charged Thursday with burglary of a habitation and indecent assault.

