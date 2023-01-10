Student who brought gun to Raleigh middle school faces discipline, criminal charges

A student at Centennial Campus Middle School in Raleigh faces punishment after bringing a gun to school last week, according to a letter from the school.

In an email sent Friday to Centennial’s parents, the school said that it received a report that morning that a student had been in possession of a firearm on campus earlier in the week. This led the school to immediately contact law enforcement and Wake County school security to begin an investigation.

Centennial said the student wasn’t on campus Friday. But they were able to contact the parents of the student and of other witnesses to the incident.

“We learned the student had the gun in a bookbag and showed the weapon to a few other students,” according to the letter. “Please be reminded that having a weapon of any kind on campus or on a school bus is a very serious offense. Any student found in possession of a weapon will be disciplined in accordance with district policies and could face criminal charges.”

The school said parents and students can report safety concerns to a teacher or administrator or to the district’s anonymous tip line, 919-856-1911.

Guns in school

The email came the same day that authorities say a 6-year-old student shot a Virginia elementary school teacher in class. The teacher walked her students to safety despite suffering life-threatening injuries.

Guns have been reported at several Wake County schools this school year, including in December when a Fuquay-Varina Middle School teacher disarmed a 12-year-old student who fired a gun in class.

The teacher has been praised for her actions in saving lives that day.