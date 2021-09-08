Student brought gun to school in East Garfield Park and showed it to others, police say

A male student brought a gun to a school in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on Sept. 1, police said.

Chicago police responded to a call at Leif Ericson Elementary Scholastic Academy in the 3600 block of West 5th Avenue. The call that morning indicated the male student had showed multiple peers the firearm.

There were no injuries reported, and the firearm was owned legally by the student’s guardian. The student’s guardian said the gun had been taken out of the home without their knowledge.

Officials at the Chicago public school said the incident would be handled administratively, according to police.