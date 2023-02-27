Student brought knife to Anchorage elementary school and made threats, police say
Feb. 27—A student brought a knife to Creekside Elementary School on Friday and threatened to harm another student, Anchorage police said.
Several students heard the threats and saw the knife, and at least one reported the incident to staff, who notified the school resource officer, according to police. The knife was seized and there were no injuries.
Police said charges were forwarded to the Division of Juvenile Justice.