Student brought a loaded gun to a Broward County high school, deputies says

A student at Northeast High School in Oakland Park was caught with a loaded handgun in his backpack Friday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The agency said that at around 11:30 a.m., a deputy on duty as a school resource officer and security guards saw two students jumping the fence to get onto campus at 700 NE 56th St., BSO spokesman Carey Codd said.

One of the students was found with the weapon in his backpack, Codd said. The gun was secured and the student was taken into custody.

Officials placed the school on a “Code Red” lockdown, Codd said. The sheriff’s office Threat Management Division is investigating the incident.