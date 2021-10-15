Student burned on bus after another teen ignites ‘flammable substance,’ NC cops say

A 15-year-old girl suffered burns Thursday afternoon, after another student ignited a “small fire” on a crowded school bus, according to the High Point Police Department.

The victim’s identity has not been released, and police did not provide details on her condition.

Investigators say “approximately 15 people were on the bus” at the time of the fire, which occurred around 5 p.m.

It happened as the Southern Guilford High School bus was traveling in the 2600 block of Ingram Road, near Allen Jay Elementary School, officials said.

“Preliminary information suggests the fire was intentionally set by stuffing an unknown but flammable substance into an ordinary soda bottle before being ignited,” police said. “The driver used a fire extinguisher to put out the fire quickly.”

The teen who suffered burns was taken from the scene by her mother to get medical care, officials said. Details of how she came into contact with the fire were not released.

Investigators say the driver identified a 16-year-old female passenger as the one who ignited the fire. She left the scene before police arrived, and officials have not said if she has been found.

“Charges are to be expected to be filed by juvenile petition at the conclusion of the investigation,” officials said.

The suspect’s name will not be released due to her status as a minor, officials said.

