Student carjacked at gunpoint at UNC Charlotte, man arrested, car returned officials say

A student was reportedly carjacked Thursday afternoon on the campus of UNC Charlotte, university officials stated in a NinerNotice.

The UNC Charlotte Police Department received a call from Charlotte-Mecklenburg police shortly after 2 p.m. that there was a carjacking in Lot 5, which is near the intersection of Van Landingham and Martin Village roads.

The student told police officers the Jeep was taken at gunpoint.

No injuries were reported and there is not an ongoing threat on campus, UNC Charlotte said.

The four-door, burgundy Jeep Wrangler Rubicon was seen leaving campus on Old Concord Road toward W.T. Harris Boulevard.

According to a release from the university, at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday night, the car and the suspect, Mark Jordan Williams II, were found by CMPD officers.

Authorities said Jordan is facing six felony charges, including robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony possession of stolen property, and being a felon in possession of a firearm on campus. Jordan is being held at the Mecklenburg County Jail, where additional charges are pending.

The officers returned the stolen vehicle to its owner.

