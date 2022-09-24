Student charged with assaulting Heather Ridge School employees

Sep. 24—A 15-year-old boy is facing second-degree assault charges after an incident at Heather Ridge School this week.

On Wednesday, at about 9:30 a.m., the boy — a student at Heather Ridge — assaulted two school employees, Frederick County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Wivell wrote in a text message.

One employee was taken by ambulance. The other was evaluated on the scene and sought medical treatment on their own, Wivell wrote.

Neither Frederick County Public Schools nor FCSO identified the boy or the employees. Wivell said the department couldn't comment on the status of either employee or their injuries.

The boy is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of disturbing school operations, Wivell wrote.

FCPS spokesperson Eric Louérs-Phillips wrote in a text message that "appropriate actions have been taken in response to the incident."

"We cannot share specific discipline administered to students," he wrote.

— Jillian Atelsek

Follow Jillian Atelsek on Twitter: @jillian_atelsek