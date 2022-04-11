Student charged with attempted murder in attack on Las Vegas teacher over grades

A 16-year-old student has been charged with attempted murder and sexual assault after “getting violent” and strangling his teacher in a dispute over his grades last week, Las Vegas police said.

Officers were called to a high school in the 1100 block of North Linn Lane on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release. While police did not disclose the name of the school in the release, Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara confirmed the attack occurred at Eldorado High School.

Officers found a female teacher being treated by medical personnel for “multiple injuries,” according to police. She was hospitalized and said to be stable.

The investigation found that the student went into a female teacher’s classroom to “talk about his grades,” according to the release.

“At some point, the suspect got violent and began punching the victim and strangled her until she lost consciousness,” police said.

The suspect fled and was later found by another employee.

He was taken into custody and transported to the Clark County Detention Center on charges of attempted murder, sexual assault, battery with intent to commit sexual assault, first-degree kidnapping and robbery. He has not been named as he is a minor.

No other details in the incident were released.

Lawyer information for the boy was not immediately available.

NBC News has reached out to Eldorado High School and the Clark County School District for comment on the matter.

The superintendent sent out a message to staff after the Thursday incident.

“I am devastated, and the CCSD family hurts for the teacher assaulted at Eldorado High School. Our hearts are heavy because of the violence committed against her, and we pray for her full recovery,” Jara said, according to NBC affiliate KSNV of Las Vegas.

"As I have said previously, 'Violent acts, assaults, and bullying will not be tolerated in the Clark County School District, and those who choose to engage in these activities will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,'" he continued, promising the suspect "will be held to account for his actions."

"Let me say again, unequivocally, violence will not be tolerated at Clark County Schools or against our students or staff," he added.

The school will have counseling services available after spring break when classes resume April 19.

There’s been a wave of violence on school campuses within the Clark County School District, which prompted new disciplinary measures last month.

In March, Clark County School District police Chief Henry “Mike” Blackeye said there were 3,000 incidents, including assaults and fights, since the start of the school year.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak condemned the alleged attack Friday as “an absolutely tragic and horrendous situation" and demanded a safe environment for teachers and students in schools.

“My entire family is sending our love, thoughts and prayers to this teacher as she recovers from the brutal attack, and we are glad to hear she is in stable condition,” he tweeted. “We must ensure our educators remain safe as they do the important work of teaching our kids — their safety and well-being is a primary concern. We must also provide the resources necessary for our students to have the mental health supports they need.”

Anyone with any information about the latest incident is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s sexual assault section at 702-828-3421.